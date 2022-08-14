Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,450 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) price target on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) target price on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.27 ($20.03).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

PRU opened at GBX 997 ($12.05) on Wednesday. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92). The stock has a market cap of £27.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,444.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 994.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

About Prudential

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.11%.

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.