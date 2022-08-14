Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for SmileDirectClub, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SDC. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

SDC opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $674.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.22. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth about $17,935,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 434,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

