Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Issued By Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $142.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,697 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Black Diamond Therapeutics

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Fang Ni acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,423.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

Featured Stories

