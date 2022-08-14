Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

XENE stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.