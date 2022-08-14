QASH (QASH) 1-Day Volume Hits $35,035.00

QASH (QASH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, QASH has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. QASH has a market cap of $16.55 million and $35,035.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

