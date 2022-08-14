Qtum Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $4.34 or 0.00017642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $452.62 million and $47.99 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00024912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,286,612 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

