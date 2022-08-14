Quark (QRK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87,677.00

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Quark has a market cap of $978,802.59 and $87,677.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,101,564 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

