QuarkChain Market Capitalization Reaches $78.44 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $78.44 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,570.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004098 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00063442 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

