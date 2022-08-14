QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Update

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

About QuidelOrtho

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 979,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $83.39 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.03.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

Featured Stories

