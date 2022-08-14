R.E.A. (LON:RE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $152.85

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.85 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 114.35 ($1.38). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.45), with a volume of 8,500 shares traded.

R.E.A. Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.97. The firm has a market cap of £50.84 million and a P/E ratio of -41.43.

About R.E.A.

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 75,000 hectares. It is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

