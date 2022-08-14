Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 121,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,096,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

