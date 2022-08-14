Radicle Market Cap Tops $83.04 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00010593 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $83.04 million and $5.74 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,280.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004147 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00127125 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036163 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064623 BTC.
About Radicle
RAD is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
