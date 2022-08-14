Radicle (RAD) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00010843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $85.56 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,439.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037416 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128352 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00065114 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle (CRYPTO:RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
