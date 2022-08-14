Rainicorn (RAINI) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and $252,763.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014093 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Rainicorn Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Rainicorn Coin Trading
