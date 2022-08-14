Rari Governance Token Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $74.90 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $6.01 or 0.00024690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,322.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00127040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00036297 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064510 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token (CRYPTO:RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,471,972 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital. Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital.

Buying and Selling Rari Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

