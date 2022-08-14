Raydium (RAY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.81 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00003733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $116.78 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038069 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,988 coins and its circulating supply is 128,117,398 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

