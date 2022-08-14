Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Conifex Timber stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of C$80.30 million and a PE ratio of 2.60. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

