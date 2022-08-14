RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Simon Pang Sells 3,000 Shares

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) EVP Simon Pang sold 3,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $67,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simon Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Simon Pang sold 6,494 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $137,997.50.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $432.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on RBB Bancorp to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.