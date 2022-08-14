RealTract (RET) Price Up 16.5% Over Last Week

RealTract (RET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, RealTract has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $419,892.21 and approximately $2,298.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,505.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004136 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00127791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063573 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RealTract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

