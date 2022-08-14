Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Short Interest Update

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 579,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.
Rego Payment Architectures Price Performance
Rego Payment Architectures stock remained flat at $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Rego Payment Architectures has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.
Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rego Payment Architectures (RPMT)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.