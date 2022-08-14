Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Short Interest Update

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 579,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Rego Payment Architectures stock remained flat at $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Rego Payment Architectures has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides a safe and secure venue for children under 13 in the United States and under 16 internationally, to participate in online and in retail stores financial transactions.

