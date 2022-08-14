Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 417,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares in the last quarter.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

Reliance Global Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Reliance Global Group has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

