Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW) Short Interest Update

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Reliance Global Group Trading Up 38.8 %

NASDAQ:RELIW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. 11,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,015. Reliance Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Global Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reliance Global Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW – Get Rating) by 217.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Global Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

