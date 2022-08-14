Relite Finance Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded 95.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Relite Finance has traded down 100% against the dollar. One Relite Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014093 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Relite Finance Profile
Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.
Buying and Selling Relite Finance
