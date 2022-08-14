Renaud Adams Acquires 53,000 Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Stock

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) Director Renaud Adams acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$55,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,194,215.40.

Renaud Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Renaud Adams purchased 47,000 shares of New Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,410.00.

New Gold Price Performance

NGD traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$1.06. The company had a trading volume of 713,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,855. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$723.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Gold Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGD. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.92.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

