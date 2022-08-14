Renaud Adams Acquires 53,000 Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Stock

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) Director Renaud Adams acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$55,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,194,215.40.
Renaud Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Renaud Adams purchased 47,000 shares of New Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,410.00.
NGD traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$1.06. The company had a trading volume of 713,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,855. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$723.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
