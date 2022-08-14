Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.09.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

