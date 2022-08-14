Reviewing Holley (HLLY) & The Competition

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Holley to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Risk and Volatility
Holley has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Holley and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Holley
|0
|2
|5
|0
|2.71
|Holley Competitors
|415
|2089
|2871
|33
|2.47
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Holley and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Holley
|$692.85 million
|-$27.14 million
|109.50
|Holley Competitors
|$5.10 billion
|$149.62 million
|15.17
Holley’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Holley is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Holley and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Holley
|1.29%
|17.78%
|4.79%
|Holley Competitors
|-163.34%
|-4.49%
|-2.80%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
81.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Holley beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Holley
Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.