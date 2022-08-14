Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

