Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Stock Performance

RRAC stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Friday. Rigel Resource Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get Rigel Resource Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRAC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Company Profile

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Resource Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Resource Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.