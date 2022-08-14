Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$91.08 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$62.02 and a 12-month high of C$94.96. The stock has a market cap of C$10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$84.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.22.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$618.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$569.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

