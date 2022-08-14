Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 2.0 %

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 68.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 172,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 69,764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.