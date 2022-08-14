RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 879 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 770,870 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,401,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,234,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,478,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $249.05 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.78.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

