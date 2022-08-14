RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Update

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the July 15th total of 135,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RMGC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 1,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,878. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

