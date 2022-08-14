Rock Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.96. 3,997,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,416. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.