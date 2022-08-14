Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,540 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management comprises about 1.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. 14,409,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,496,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

