Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $8.50 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 2.5% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $112,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.44. 1,774,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

