Rock Point Advisors LLC Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up approximately 2.1% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,284,000 after buying an additional 648,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,117,000 after buying an additional 117,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,288,000 after buying an additional 247,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,548. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

