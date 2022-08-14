Rock Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after buying an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,763,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

