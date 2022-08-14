Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 67,408 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,408 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 112,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

EMO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 59,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,191. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

