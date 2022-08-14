Rock Point Advisors LLC Takes $3.23 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQN. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

