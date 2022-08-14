Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $63.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of RCKT opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $147,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.