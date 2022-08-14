ROCKI (ROCKI) Price Reaches $0.0384 on Exchanges

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. ROCKI has a market cap of $309,706.77 and approximately $8,509.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002369 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014251 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ROCKI Profile
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp.
Buying and Selling ROCKI
Receive News & Updates for ROCKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROCKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.