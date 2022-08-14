Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, insider Andrew Berger bought 5,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,780.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMCF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 million, a PE ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

