Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Rollins by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,074,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2,645.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after buying an additional 1,094,448 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Rollins by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,769,000 after buying an additional 728,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,174,000 after acquiring an additional 402,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $18,645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,655,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,190,948,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,521,732 shares of company stock valued at $56,950,240. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.9 %

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.