Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,295,800 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 4,124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 2,660,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

