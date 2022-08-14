ROOBEE (ROOBEE) One Day Volume Hits $874,236.00

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $874,236.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007382 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00234811 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,864,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

