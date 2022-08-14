Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of RCLFW stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,445. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10.

