Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROCLU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 150,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.21.

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCLU. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth $9,389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth about $5,075,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth about $4,540,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,542,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

