RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 597,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RPM International Stock Up 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.26. 264,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,466. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

