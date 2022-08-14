RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $75.30 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $7,017.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $24,243.68 or 0.99779424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

