Rune Achieves Market Capitalization of $426,183.88 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Rune has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $426,183.88 and approximately $3,462.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $31.53 or 0.00128388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Rune Coin Trading

